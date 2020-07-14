EA and Maxis today revealed details for The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting, the latest and greatest "stuff pack" for the video game. Alongside a new trailer showing off all the knitted goods coming to the title, the folks behind the game announced that it will launch on July 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. The pack includes the ability to knit, new rocking chairs that giving Knitting bonuses, and even its very own in-game version of Etsy called Plopsy. Yes, it's really called Plopsy.

"The more you knit, the more you can earn on Plopsy, the new online crafting marketplace where you can sell everything from socks and sweaters to paintings and woodworking projects," the official website states. "Once you’ve crafted an object, it costs a small fee to list it on Plopsy, but your item remains listed for several days, and you can easily track potential buyer interest during that time. As a bonus, Plopsy offers a higher payout than selling things the old-fashioned way."

Nifty Knitting is coming July 28th! Bring the joy of knitting into your Sims life. Are you ready for your new knitting obsession? 🧶 #NiftyKnitting pic.twitter.com/eyBxqe7Gd6 — The Sims (@TheSims) July 14, 2020

Notably, the road to the release of Nifty Crafting has been a relatively long one. This particular group of content is part of a Community Voted Stuff Pack that originated from last year. Once the whole community aspect of it had been completed, it was up to the developers to see it realized, and fans won't have long to wait now as it is just two weeks away.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack is set to launch on Tuesday, July 28th, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. The Sims 4 is currently available on... well, all of the aforementioned platforms! You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Sims franchise right here.

What do you think of the new Stuff Pack? Are you excited for it to release later this month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.