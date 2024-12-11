Snag Must-Have Sims 4 Packs up to 60% Off During EA Holiday Sale

For most Sims 4 fans, a game fully loaded with every single DLC is the dream. With so many years of content from Expansion Packs to smaller content Kits, however, the full Sims 4 library can be a pricey dream indeed. Alas, Simmers can’t use the Motherlode cheat IRL, but they can keep an eye out for chances to snag Sims 4 expansions on sale. The EA Games Holiday sale is just such an opportunity for players to grab a few Sims 4 packs off their wish list without harvesting too much from the Money Tree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Publisher Electronic Arts is currently running their Early Holiday Sale now through December 19th, with hundreds of EA games on sale via Steam and through the EA App. Luckily for Sims fans, the Holiday Sale includes several titles for The Sims 4 and even The Sims 3. Along with a handful of bundles, the Sims 4 sale includes discounts on 16 Expansion Packs, 12 Game Packs, and 20 Stuff Packs to round out the set.

Here’s a list of which Sims 4 Expansions and Game Packs are discounted, and by how much, to help Simmers choose where to spend their Simoleons.

Discounted Sims 4 Expansion Packs

Groom Baby Sheep in Sims 4 Horse Ranch

All Sims 4 Expansion Packs normally retail for $39.99, but the discounts during the EA Holiday Sale vary from 25% to 60% off.

Lovestruck – $29.99

For Rent – $19.99

Horse Ranch – $15.99

Growing Together – $15.99

High School Years – $15.99

Cottage Living – $15.99

Snowy Escape – $15.99

Eco Lifestyle – $15.99

Discover University – $15.99

Island Living – $15.99

Get Famous – $15.99

Seasons – $15.99

Get to Work – $15.99

Cats & Dogs – $15.99

City Living – $15.99

Get Together – $15.99

This list includes many older classic titles that can help newer Sims 4 players catch up on the backlog, including fan-favorite essentials like Seasons and City Living. However, EA didn’t skimp with newer Expansions, either. EA’s Holiday Sale includes recent 2024 release Lovestruck, which expanded relationship dynamics and added dating apps to The Sims 4, as well as 2023 addition Horse Ranch.

And the highest-rated Expansion Pack in the sale? That award goes to the extra-cozy Cottage Living DLC, which introduces Sims to the farm life.

Discounted Sims 4 Game Packs

Transform by the Light of the Moon in Sims 4 Werewolves

Game Packs add less new content than Expansions, but still include some of Simmers’ favorite content. They typically cost $19.99, but you can get all of the following Sims 4 Game Packs for just $11.99 during the sale.

Outdoor Retreat

Spa Day

Dine Out

Vampires

Parenthood

Jungle Adventure

StrangerVille

Realm of Magic

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

My Wedding Stories

Werewolves

Game Packs are smaller than Expansions but will still add plenty of new elements to Sims 4 gameplay, not just Build Mode and Create-a-Sim. This makes them a great way to refresh the game on a budget. Among the discounts on offer, the occult packs like Werewolves, Vampires, and Realm of Magic remain most popular with Sims who like a big of supernatural flair to their gaming experience. Meanwhile Parenthood is a solid pick for those seeking to start (or continue) a multi-generational Legacy Challenge.

Along with these bigger packs, Sims 4 fans can browse a large catalog of smaller Stuff Packs for just $6.99, compared with the usual $10 price-point. For those committed to a more retro Sims experience, a good handful of The Sims 3 expansions are also on sale. These discounts are available through Steam or via the Sims 4 website until December 19th, 2024.