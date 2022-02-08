Sims 4 Is Getting Wedding DLC

It is wedding bells and nuptials on the horizon for The Sims 4 players as Electronic Arts has announced The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack is set to launch this month on February 17th. The new DLC was revealed today with a trailer celebrating the fictional wedding of Dominique Umeh and Camille Soto within the video game, offering the first look at what players can expect in the new Game Pack.

According to EA, The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories allows players to create fully customizable weddings. What, exactly, that might look like in full remains to be seen, but a deep-dive exploration of the DLC is set to take place on February 11th, so Sims 4 fans won’t have too long to wait to figure out everything that they can do with the DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheSims/status/1491079805105750017

“The Sims team is committed to continue delivering meaningful content that represents more of our player’s lives in an authentic and respectful way,” the official announcement reads in part, “and this game pack offers players the freedom to explore different options to celebrate their Sim’s unique love story.”

As noted above, The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC and Mac via Origin and Steam on February 17th. A full reveal of the content in the new Sims 4 DLC is scheduled to take place on February 11th at 1PM ET/10AM PT. The Sims 4 is, more broadly, available on all of the aforementioned platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Sims 4 right here.

