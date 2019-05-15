EA’s Instagram Page Is Flooded With Fans Demanding Skate 4

Do you smell that? That’s the smell of game announcements, reveals, and trailers, or in other words, that’s the smell of E3. And what’s on the wishlist of many gamers this year? For Electronic Arts to announce Skate 4. And just so EA doesn’t forget about the demand for a new entry in the beloved skateboarding series, fans are flooding EA’s Instagram page with “Skate 4” comments.

As you may know, bombarding EA’s instagram page with demands for Skate 4 is a bit of an Internet tradition that peaks around E3, but is carried out by some throughout the whole year. And this year the tradition is back and as strong as ever. For example, the page’s latest post — which came in May and was about E3 — has a boatload of comments that almost exclusively are all about Skate 4.

The question is: will EA finally give into the demand and give the people what they want? Probably not. There have been rumors over the years that Skate 4 is in development, but nothing ever substantial. We haven’t seen the series since 2010, when Skate 3 released on last-gen consoles. Further, the studio responsible for the series — EA Black Box — was shut down in 2013. That doesn’t mean EA couldn’t have shifted the series onto another studio though. However, most of EA’s studios are accounted for, which suggests it’s unlikely there’s currently a new Skate game in development.

