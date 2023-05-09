Skate 4 Gets New Release Date Update

It may be a while before we get to play EA's next Skate game. Skateboarding games used to be one of the biggest and best video game genres out there, partially thanks to Tony Hawk. Pro Skater, Underground, and numerous other Tony Hawk games were some of the best games available during the PS1 and PS2 eras, but then things shifted a bit during the Xbox 360 era. Activision started to neglect Tony Hawk games a bit and EA capitalized on this with its own skating franchise simply known as Skate. The controls were a bit more involved and less arcade-y, but it still had a wonderful sense of humor and over-the-top content such as the beloved Hall of Meat mode which challenged players to aggressively injure themselves to rack up points.

With all of that said, it has been over a decade since Skate 3 and after enough frustration from fans, EA decided it was time to make a new one. However, a new earnings report from EA (via ResetEra) which forecasts its next year of releases suggests Skate is still a ways away from releasing. A number of games were included in the slate, but a couple notable ones were missing. One of the ones that caught people's eyes was Skate. The slate suggests that Skate will not release until mid-2024 at the earliest, if not much later, which is disappointing to those who have been waiting years for this new game. As of right now, EA has not made any comment on when we can expect the new Skate game.

EA has done a great job of keeping fans in the loop with Skate's development, from allowing fans to play unfinished builds of the game to releasing frequent gameplay videos that allow fans the opportunity to understand what innovations are being implemented into the game. Only time will tell when EA starts to market the game in a more traditional way, but hopefully, it won't be too long.

Are you excited for Skate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.