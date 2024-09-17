Skate Finally Gets Early Access Release Window From EA

At long last, EA's reboot of Skate has an early access release window. In 2020, EA and new studio Full Circle revealed that fourth Skate entry, dubbed simply Skate, was in the works. Since that time, the development team behind the project has continued to provide routine updates on its status and has even made it playable in closed testing phases. Now, EA is ready for it to finally see the light of day at some point in the coming year.

Announced on X today, EA revealed that Skate is set to launch in 2025. This initial release will only be in early access as Full Circle will then build out the rest of Skate by garnering feedback from the game's community. An early access launch is something that has been known about with Skate for years at this point as Full Circle has made it apparent since the project's inception that it wants to create the title based on player feedback.

For now, we're left without a specific month within 2025 to circle on the calendar for Skate's launch, but this shouldn't hold true for much longer. EA also said that it will be sharing more details about the skateboarding sim's release "in the coming months." Based on this, it seems more likely than not that Skate will drop at a time in the first half of 2025, but this is purely conjecture.

we're incredibly stoked to announce that skate. will be launching in Early Access in 2025. we'll share more details on what to expect in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ZbFL3WycWu — skate. (@skate) September 17, 2024

Perhaps the biggest question now tied to Skate's release is whether or not it will come to all platforms in early access. Currently, the game is known to be heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. More often than not, though, early access games are primarily available on PC and then later arrive for consoles once they reach their 1.0 iteration. While it's not yet known what will be the case with Skate, we should learn more soon.

How do you feel about finally having an early access release window for Skate? And do you intend to check out the game for yourself when it does go live in 2025? Let me know your own thoughts on social media at @MooreMan12.