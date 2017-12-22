SKATE Spiritual Successor ‘Session’ Crushes Funding Goal

Session, an upcoming skateboarding game that was first announced back in 2015, has officially reached its Kickstarter funding goal after launching last month. The game, which is a spiritual successor to SKATE in several ways, is being developed by Canadian studio Crea-ture, and will feature an open world for players to explore.

Over the course of one month after its November 21st launch, the project’s crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter officially hit its goal of $80,000 CAD and skyrocketed all the way to a final total of $163,716 CAD. “Not only does this allow the team at crea-ture Studios to make Session bigger and better than ever as they ride into 2018,” the studio said in a press release, “but it means they also reached their much-sought-after vert skating stretch goal!” This mode, starring skateboarding legend Elliot Sloan, adds even more ways for players to skate in the game. “Not only will the vert update offer up mini-ramps, mega-ramps and motion capture courtesy of Elliot himself, but the team’s been hard at work perfecting reverts for buttery-smooth line transitions.”

The release also included a short introduction to the game, highlighting some of its more unique features:

No scoring system : Focus on what skateboard really is! If a handrail inspires you to do a backside lipslide, then so be it!

: Focus on what skateboard really is! If a handrail inspires you to do a backside lipslide, then so be it! Dual stick controls : Each stick controls a foot to replicate authentic and intuitive skateboarding motions.

: Each stick controls a foot to replicate authentic and intuitive skateboarding motions. Filmer mode : Go online with friends, be the filmer and grab the gnarliest, crispiest footy you can, the way you want!

: Go online with friends, be the filmer and grab the gnarliest, crispiest footy you can, the way you want! Skate and destroy: Embrace street skating as you read your environment and exploit it in any way you can imagine. Cities aren’t built for skaters, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be skated.

There is a free, playable demo available for anyone curious about what Crea-ture has planned for the new game. While no clear release date is set, the studio mentioned an early 2018 release, with “a whole host of surprises and skateable content planned” to tide players over in the meantime, including a new Indoor Skatepark v2 map for backers of the game.