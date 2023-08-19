Skull and Bones Beta Dates Announced, How to Sign Up

Ubisoft's long-in-development Skull and Bones game is returning once more this month with a new closed beta announced this week, and if you're interested in playing, you can sign up now to be considered for the beta. Like some of the tests before it, Ubisoft says that this one will be invitation-only, so there's a chance that you might get passed over for it. But seeing how this beta is only going to be limited to just one platform, there's a decent chance you'll be admitted if you sign up before the beta starts on August 25th.

Once the beta gets underway, it'll run from then until August 28th, but it'll only be available on the PC platform via the Ubisoft Connect launcher. For those who get an invite, you'll be able to extend that to up to two different friends to have some people join your pirate crew. To sign up, all you have to do is head to this site and register to be considered.

So, once you get into the beta, what are you actually going to be doing? You and your crew will be able to take on different contracts which range from ones tied to the game's main campaign to side missions and bounties. Ubisoft shared a broad overview of some of the key points of the beta and its settings, too, to prep players for the test.

Get ready to set sail with @skullnbonesgame!



Register now for the PC closed beta taking from August 25-28: https://t.co/ULVZERN7Pe pic.twitter.com/xITW8XF6dX — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 17, 2023

"Located within the Red Isle is the pirate den of Sainte Anne. Ruled by John Scurlock, the local Kingpin you'll deal with as you start your rise to the top of the pirate world. This den is a safe zone where you can interact with other players, craft your ships, weapons, and equipment with the help of the skilled artisans who have made their home here. You'll be able to access a warehouse to store your loot, repair your ship, sell the commodities you liberated from rich merchants, and more."

For those who don't get into the beta or are interested but aren't ready to give it time yet, the beta won't be under any NDAs or any other sorts of restrictions like that, so you should be able to watch other people play or see their impressions about the game during and after the beta.

Skull and Bones does not have a release date at this time.