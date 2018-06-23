Skyblivion: Ayleid Ruins Look Stunning In Recent Update

Though we still don’t have a release date, we can’t help but to share ever little bit of the highly anticipated fan-project Skyblivion. Bringing the phenomenal game of Oblivion into a more update format with Skyrim, each look we’ve had into the progress being made has left us wanting more. Though no where near the calibar of that thrilling Cyrodiil trailer, the latest update image of one of the famed ruins from Oblivion is still a very exciting treat.

In a recent update on their social media page, the team shared what the updated Ayleid Ruins look like after the new lighting and textures have been applied. We’re not salivating, you’re salivating:

The Alyeid Ruins were infamous in The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion. Also known as the Elven Ruins, this area was built by an ancient Elven race called the Ayleids. This place was laden with traps, secret passage ways, and epic loot drops, as well as impressive magical towers that shot out balls of frost called the Dark Welkynd Stones.

There were several quests that took players here in Oblivion, including the Nothing You Can Possess, The Collector, and the Secrets of the Ayleids quests. There were a few other smaller adventures that could take players here, but man – it really put that agility to good use because when we say this place was riddled with traps, we mean almost every damn square inch!

The progress made so far on this project is breathtaking and makes us even more excited for the full launch of the Skyblivion mod that has yet to receive a set in stone release date. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.”