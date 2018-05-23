Skyblivion Team Teases Even More Elder Scrolls Progress In New Video

Though we still don’t have a release date, we can’t help but to share ever little bit of the highly anticipated fan-project Skyblivion. Bringing the phenomenal game of Oblivion into a more update format with Skyrim, each look we’ve had into the progress being made has left us wanting more. The latest video from the team goes deeper behind the project than ever before to show the progress made thus far and what the immediate future holds.

In the video above, you can see the character creation and retexturing done in the mod as well as incredible environmental retexturing. They also discussed how they made changes to the world without being “too obvious” and cartoon-y, offering an organic Elder Scrolls experience that fans have been craving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This project has been years in the making and is definitely one of the most ambitious undertakings at this time. Seeing the balance the team has endured throughout this entire process and the incredible attention to detail, this will be a stunning experience when it is ready to fully go live!

The progress made so far on this project is breathtaking and makes us even more excited for the full launch of the Skyblivion mod that has yet to receive a set in stone release date. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.

Skyblivion will be completely FREE but In order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including their DLCs, without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.

The development of Skyblivion officially started in 2012, when our lead developer Zilav created what we now call version 0.1. This was a great tech demo but nothing more, the world was very buggy and was missing a lot of content. Not much later, Ormin (now known as Monocleus) joined the project after seeing what Zilav had done, and started working on the more technical aspects of the mod. In 2014, Zilav and Monocleus managed to provide a stable base game for others to work with and help with the development. Around this time Rebelzize joined the project handling the PR, this was when the development and general interest about the project started to drastically increase.

More devs joined which resulted in the 0.3 DEV release which included new flora by 3AMt, FaceGen and a lot of fixes that made working on the mod a lot easier. In the month of November 2016, Rebelzize started to send out invites on “Nexusmods” in the hope of more volunteers. More people joined and not much later the ”Skyblivion – Return To Cyrodiil” trailer was published (with over 1.000.000 views currently) resulting into an INFLUX of new volunteers.

These new volunteers along with the core staff are currently developing the mod and making progress on a daily basis.”