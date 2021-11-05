Skyrim Anniversary Edition Reveals Price and Upgrade Options

Skyrim Anniversary Edition has finally revealed the price and upgrade options that will be available to prospective customers. Even though the newest iteration of one of the most popular role-playing games of all-time is slated to launch in just one week, Bethesda had until today remained absolutely quiet about the title’s actual cost. Fortunately, the publisher won’t be asking players to break the bank to buy this new version of Skyrim, especially if they already own previous iterations.

Broken down on the official Elder Scrolls website today, it was revealed that Skyrim Anniversary Edition will boast a baseline price of $49.99 across all platforms. This means that if you haven’t purchased the game before but want to grab this iteration that has been developed for the 10th anniversary, this is what you’ll have to pay. Conversely, though, if you’re someone who already bought Skyrim Special Edition on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC, you’ll instead only need to pay $19.99 to upgrade to Anniversary Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We've seen your questions about the #Skyrim10 Anniversary Edition and have answers in our new FAQ available here: https://t.co/6xrf9fzSm0 pic.twitter.com/gg2rIwXNN4 — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 5, 2021

In addition to revealing these new pricing specifics, Bethesda also confirmed that Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be getting a physical release at retail stores. While the game will only be solid physically for PS4 and Xbox One platforms, those looking to play on PS5 or Xbox Series X will still receive a unique next-gen upgrade for the title that will feature “enhanced graphics, faster loading times and more.”

If you didn’t already have the launch of Skyrim Anniversary Edition circled on your calendar, the latest version of the game will drop next week on November 11. This date actually lines up ten years to the date in which The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim originally released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, which is a very cool move on Bethesda’s part.

Are you planning on picking up Skyrim Anniversary Edition for yourself next week? And if so, will you be buying the game outright, or instead just upgrading from the Special Edition? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.