Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release

Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.

Likely the biggest problem that many Skyrim have with the Switch iteration of Anniversary Edition is that it costs $69.99 in full. To date, this is the first game that we've seen land on Switch that costs this new, higher price that has become more common in recent years on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not only are fans upset to see this price in the first place, but many are even more put off by the fact that Bethesda (or perhaps Nintendo) is looking to charge this amount for a title that first launched all the way back in 2011.

The other major problem with this situation seems to involve the content of Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Since this new update that added expanded content to the game went live on Switch, some players have been reporting massive performance struggles. While the previous version of Skyrim on Switch ran quite well, it seems that something within this Anniversary Edition upgrade has now caused the game to be rife with bugs. Bethesda itself hasn't commented on this matter just yet, but it seems likely that the company is looking into the situation.

