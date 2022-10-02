Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
Likely the biggest problem that many Skyrim have with the Switch iteration of Anniversary Edition is that it costs $69.99 in full. To date, this is the first game that we've seen land on Switch that costs this new, higher price that has become more common in recent years on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not only are fans upset to see this price in the first place, but many are even more put off by the fact that Bethesda (or perhaps Nintendo) is looking to charge this amount for a title that first launched all the way back in 2011.
The other major problem with this situation seems to involve the content of Skyrim Anniversary Edition. Since this new update that added expanded content to the game went live on Switch, some players have been reporting massive performance struggles. While the previous version of Skyrim on Switch ran quite well, it seems that something within this Anniversary Edition upgrade has now caused the game to be rife with bugs. Bethesda itself hasn't commented on this matter just yet, but it seems likely that the company is looking into the situation.
Are you playing this new version of Skyrim for yourself now that it has come to Switch? And what do you think about the price that is being charged for the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see more responses from fans about this new Switch version of Skyrim.
How Is This $70??
Ight, Bethesda. Wtf is this? $70 for Skyrim on Switch?! pic.twitter.com/mhmGc3oUrY— MrMattyPlays (@G27Status) September 29, 2022
Some Fans Are Running Into Performance Problems
So Bethesda somehow messed up the Switch port of Skyrim with their Anniversary update/DLC. The game used to run extremely well and now densely packed areas like towns and forests tend to slow down the game quite a bit. This never happened before. Please fix this Bethesda. 😓— Mio_Agnus (@Mio_Agnus) October 1, 2022
Switch's First $70 Game... Skyrim
Who would have thought Skyrim would be the game to show up with the 70 dollar price point on Switch. pic.twitter.com/u78HJZbuDT— Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) September 29, 2022
Nintendo Seems to Be Charging More
Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition costs 55€ on Xbox & PlayStation but 70€ on Switch. I think this is a Nintendo problem, not a MS or Bethesda problem. pic.twitter.com/zqXWJlnF6X— jonas (@jonasxbsx) September 29, 2022
Bethesda Didn't Even Announce It
Wait... Out of nowhere the Switch got a Skyrim Anniversary DLC for $20!? 😱— Snarky Sunbro (@snarkysunbro) September 29, 2022
The Price Is Even Higher in Other Regions
I've *never* had an issue with Bethesda re-releasing Skyrim a bunch. But for me, the pricing for Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Switch is too high in Australia.
New digital games are usually $79.95, but this is $94.95 bundled or a $30 upgrade if you own Skyrim ($109.95 in total). pic.twitter.com/0d0ALhfZQj— LoneVaultWanderer (@LoneVaultWander) September 29, 2022
Skyrim Is Breaking For Some Players
Well fuck. I downloaded the new Anniversary update for Skyrim on Switch and its completely ruined the game. Way too laggy and crashes constantly, its unplayable.— Kick Buttowski (@dudehowbaked) October 1, 2022
$70 For a Game From 2011
Cant believe bethesda is selling skyrim on switch for 70 bucks. A 11 year old fucking game— 🎃Crona🎃 (@AlbarnsDemon) October 2, 2022
Todd Is Back Again
Hearing that Skyrim is now $70 on the Switch. #gamer #gaming pic.twitter.com/FuXJqng7Wx— charlespearce (@charles95185270) September 30, 2022
At Least the Upgrade Is Cheaper
$20 to upgrade my Switch copy of Skyrim with the Anniversary Edition content... pic.twitter.com/edmoeIJw20— Sydney Louw Butler (@GendoWasRight) September 30, 2022