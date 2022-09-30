The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release

Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.

In the meantime, Nintendo and Bethesda announced today that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was getting a brand new version on Nintendo Switch. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been released on Nintendo Switch for a whopping $69.99 just roughly a year after it came to other platforms. There will be a free upgrade to existing owners of the game that adds four new creations such as fishing and survival mode. However, they can also by the Anniversary Edition to get new creations which adds "hundreds" of new quests, armor, weapons, locations, and more. So, if you haven't gotten your fill of Skyrim and are playing the game on the go, this will be the definitive edition of the game... at least it will be for now.

Bethesda's next big RPG, Starfield, is slated to release next year. It was originally expected to release this November, but was delayed to allow the team time to polish the game. The sci-fi game will be the first big single player RPG from Bethesda since Fallout 4 in 2015. It's also confirmed to be exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, so PlayStation players will have to find a new platform to play the game on.

What do you think of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim being released once again? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.