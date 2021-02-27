Skyrim Board Game Announced

A tabletop adaptation of Skyrim is coming soon. Modiphius Entertainment announced that they were making The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim The Board Game, with plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign on GameFound later this year. Few details were provided about the game, besides the basic description that it would be "an epic board game of adventure across Skyrim for 1-4 players." Modiphius is also the maker of The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms, a skirmish miniatures game with a variety of cooperative and competitive modes that uses characters from the popular fantasy video game franchise.

The major news of the announcement is that Modiphius is opting to raise money for the game through GameFound as opposed to Kickstarter. While Kickstarter is the default crowdfunding publisher for board game publishers, GameFound is a website founded by Marcin Świerkot, the CEO of board game publisher Awaken Realms. Board game campaigns represent approximately a third of Kickstarter's annual revenue, and a major competitor in that space could be huge news in the tabletop industry.

Originally released in 2011, Skyrim has sold over 30 million copies and has been released on two generations of consoles. The open-world game is set in the Nordic-inspired country of Skyrim with the player having choices of multiple plotlines that range from determining the fate of a contentious civil war to dealing with a dragon prophesied to destroy the world. Fans have waited a decade for the next installment of the popular Elder Scrolls franchise, and while Bethesda confirmed they are working on the next installment, it could be years before the game is released. We still don't know much about the new game, although fans seem to think it will be set in Hammerfall.

More details about The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim The Board Game will be released later this year.