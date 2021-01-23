The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Hinted at by Insider

✖

The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't releasing anytime soon, according to one insider. When Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls 6 back at E3 2018 it didn't announce a release date or even a release window. Over two years later, this hasn't changed. Bethesda hasn't said a single salient thing about the game. All it keeps saying is the game isn't releasing anytime soon, and according to one insider, that's because it really isn't releasing anytime soon.

Speaking about Bethesda, industry insider Tyler McVicker recently not only claimed that Fallout New Vegas 2 is in development, but that he doesn't expect The Elder Scrolls 6 until 2026 at the earliest. For those bad at math, that's five years away. Unfortunately, McVicker doesn't provide any additional details, but suggests Bethesda Game Studios is focused on Starfield right now, which itself is still a year or two away.

If this timetable is accurate, it would mean the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation will be nearly over by the time The Elder Scrolls 6 releases, assuming this generation is similar in length to the PS4 and Xbox One generation. If that sounds like a long wait, it's because it is. However, it's not nearly as long Fallout fans will supposedly need to wait for Fallout 5, which McVicker suggests won't be out until the 2030s.

Now it's worth noting it's unclear where scoop ends and speculation begins here. McVicker has proven to be a reliable source in the past, but because this isn't clear, be sure to take everything here with an extra grain of salt. In passing, I've heard late 2024 to late 2025 thrown around, but not only was this information not verifiable, but it was pre-pandemic.

At the moment of publishing, there's no official release date or release window for The Elder Scrolls 6. In fact, platforms beyond PC haven't been officially announced either, and it sounds like we won't be getting any of this salient information anytime soon.

