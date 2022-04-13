Skyrim Skeleton’s Face Reconstructed by Scientists

The artists and scientists from Ancestral Whispers specialize in cranial reconstructions, taking the skulls from ancient skeletons and providing an idea of what the actual person might have looked like. The whole process is pretty fascinating, but the group decided to do something a little different for April Fools’ Day this year; rather than reconstructing the facial characteristics of a real skeleton, the group instead reconstructed the face of one from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim! The resulting face was shared on Twitter, without specifying that it was from the game. Instead, the description offered hints that only Skyrim fans would notice, stating that the face belonged to “an ancient Atmoran from Saarthal, dated to the late Merethic Era.”

The facial reconstruction of the Skyrim skeleton can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Facial reconstruction of an ancient Atmoran from Saarthal, dated to the late Merethic Era. pic.twitter.com/jz8R5IgsT7 — Ancestral Whispers (@Sulkalmakh) April 1, 2022

While the Tweet might not directly reference Skyrim, it quickly caught the attention of fans, receiving heavy praise from players. Interestingly enough, the “reconstruction” even reached those that worked on the game! Developer Jonah Lobe designed those skeletons for Skyrim, and he praised the reconstruction, pointing out that Ancestral Whispers captured the “Neanderthal-like” qualities he was aiming for. Clearly the team did an excellent job on this, delivering a great gag for this year’s April Fools’ Day!

Of course, it’s no surprise that fans of Skyrim picked up on the reference. Since its original release back in 2011, it has come to be known as one of the greatest games of all-time. Bethesda’s RPG has been released on countless platforms, earning massive praise. The game’s Anniversary Edition was released last year, adding new content, alongside the release of next-gen updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this facial reconstruction from Ancestral Whispers? Did you pick up on the hints from the team’s Tweet? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: PC Gamer]