This ‘Skyrim’ Forsworn Cosplay Shows The Wilder Side of ‘The Elder Scrolls’ Franchise

The Forsworn in The Elder Scrolls lore are a clan greatly feared by the people of the Reach filled with warriors with a thirst for capture. One cosplayer decided to to express her love for this tribe in the best way possible: Through cosplay!

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Seiko’ and her love for The Elder Scrolls franchise from Bethesda is wonderfully apparent. This isn’t the only Bethesda cosplay she has in her portfolio. She’s also portrayed the Sole Survivor from Fallout 4, as well other incredible characters from different series.

To say she is talented is a massive understatement. No matter the fandom she chooses to represent, she absolutely nails the look with her own personal rocker flair as well.

