Skyrim Is Cheaper Than Ever Before on Nintendo Switch

If you somehow don’t already own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, or at least the version of the open-world RPG that’s on Nintendo Switch, now might be the time to finally pick it up. Since its initial launch in 2011, Skyrim has been remastered and ported to other platforms numerous times over. One of these releases eventually saw Skyrim land on Nintendo Switch, which brought it to a handheld platform for the first time. Now, for those looking to take Skyrim on the go, a new deal on the Nintendo Switch eShop might be too good to pass up.

As of this moment, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has seen its price fall all the way down to $19.79 on Switch. This represents the lowest value that Skyrim has ever been sold for on the eShop, with previous deals having only barely dipped below $25. This ongoing promotion is set to continue for the better part of the next two weeks and won’t come to an end until March 15th.

When it comes to the differences found in the Switch version of Skyrim compared to its other iterations, there aren’t that many changes. Obviously, given the limitations of the Switch, Skyrim is more akin visually to its original versions that appeared on Xbox 360 and PS3 rather than those seen in the Anniversary Edition on newer hardware. Despite this, the Switch edition of Skyrim does feature some crossover content with Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise, which is something that other versions cannot boast.

It’s also worth noting that there’s likely not going to be a better deal on the horizon for Skyrim on Switch. Like most Nintendo Switch games, prices rarely ever drop too low no matter how dated they might be. This is seen with physical copies of Skyrim for Nintendo Switch which have never been sold for under $30. As a result, if you have been wanting to pick up Skyrim on Nintendo’s handheld, this might be the best offer that you’ll see for a long, long time.

