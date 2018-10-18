‘Skyrim’ and ‘Dragon Age’ Come Together With These Mods

If you’re a fan of BioWare’s Dragon Age franchise and are dying from waiting for Dragon Age 4 news, then maybe these Skyrim mods can help!

Bethesda’s Skyrim is probably one of the most entertaining games to mod. The open-world RPG has housed stunning follower mods, to total recreations of Tamriel, and yes – even a plethora of Thomas the Tank engines. But if you’re a BioWare fan like I am, there’s quite a few little interesting mods out there that will allow you to combine those fandoms into one interesting player experience.

Dragon Age II: Fenris Follower

Every game is better with a broody elf, that’s why there’s now a way to bring Dragon Age II’s Fenris into the mix. The tragically romantic elf from Tevinter suddenly finds himself in Tamriel and he even has the same voice! The only thing that’s different is his heartbreaking backstory is now fitted to fit within The Elder Scrolls lore.

Who is Fenris in Tamriel?

“Fenris, a former slave in Morrowind, served the House Dres for most of his youth. His Dunmer masters forced him to endure a Daedric ritual which resulted in the unique magic markings on his skin. One day he was finally able to escape, and he ended up in Skyrim.”

Download here.

Dragon Age Origins Followers

For all of Skyrim’s glory, its character presets leave little to be desired. Still, without a total graphics overhaul, these simple mods let you revisit fan favourites from Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age II.

The first mod we are sharing is the Dragon Age Origins Followers mod by ‘Andruniel’. According to the creator, “Dragon Age Origins Followers, lore-friendly to Skyrim. Leliana, Morrigan, Shale are fully voiced. Enhanced AI. Unique follower framework. Ride own horses. Morrigan makes potions. Future: Morrigan will shapeshift in battle. Leliana will sing. Approval system. Romance. Alistair, Wynne, Zevran will be voiced.”

Some additional features include:

– Immersive recruit dialogue, bridging DAO original respective w/ TES dialogues

– Lore-friendly story & dialogue

– Unique Follower framework

– Ride their own horse when asked, or automatically when Player mounts

– Warp to Player if they fall behind or get separated

– ‘Call [Name]’ power included if you get separated when Followers are actively Following

– Set their Home in any Player home, vanilla or modded (needs to have Keyword “LocTypePlayerHouse” input by the respective modder)

– Dismiss and send to city inns, Temples, or other specific places (at this point, only the Default dismiss works, papyrus is being a snotty git)

Alistair, Leliana, Morrigan, Wynn, Zevra … even Shale! This is the perfect mod for those missing some lovin’ from the first game in the Dragon Age franchise.

Download here.

Morrigan, More Detailed

In case you weren’t feeling the first Morrigan mod, there’s one that goes more in-depth with her character customization. This one nails the sultry judgemental look that the Witch of the Wilds has down pat and it makes her a fully interactive follower!

You can download this mod right here but there is one precaution. Though many updates have gone into perfecting this mod, the creator did stop supporting it. There is an entire file showing maintenance provided as well as common questions answered, but be warned that how it is at time of download will be how it is from here on out.

Dragon Age’s Alistair Preset

From Grey Warden, to King (at least if that’s what you chose), now Alistair Therin is invading Skyrim with this amazing character preset mod.

According to the creator, “For those who wanted to play as Dragon Age: Origins’ Alistair Theirin, fret no more! Modeled after the Origins version of Alistair Theirin, I have made a preset for RaceMenu so you can play as your loveable companion!”

Interested? You can get started (as well as see the other required mods), right here.

Anders

Love him or hate him, Anders has officially arrived in Tamriel. First introduced in Dragon Age Origins ‘Awakening’ DLC, this character became a catalyst of change that bridged the gap between Dragon Age II and Dragon Age Inquisition.

The creator of this mod had this to say about their beloved mage, “I love Anders from Dragon Age, so I tried to create a character like him in my Skyrim. The character turned out quite like him, I think. You may find here 2 versions of Anders follower mod and a saved game file with main character of same appearance.”

He’s both a follower and a handy mage, and you can get him for your game right here.