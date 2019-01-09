This ‘Skyrim’ Mod Ruthlessly Roasts ‘Fallout 76’

Fallout 76, though offers promptly what was advertised, has been seen as one of the biggest “mistakes” of 2018. With the major backlash following the online direction for the wasteland, one Skyrim mod takes aim at the Bethesda title.

In the video above, you can see an explosion that rocks the world of Tamriel and thrusts it more like those seen in West Virginia. This mod “aims to make Skyrim more like Fallout 76.” The mod’s creator joked that this was a laborious task making a game that is “so fun into something so boring.” Essentially, it wipes everything that makes Skyrim, Skyrim. It wipes out racial bonuses, skills, and turns all NPCs into generically generated characters that are less appealing than dirt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Modder InfernoPlus says this mode is a “A comedy quest mod” and is pretty much one giant statement collecting popular complaints as to why this game doesn’t “just work.” The mod even adds quests like “The Loneliest Number” that tasks players into basically endlessly walking to try to find another player. The point of this one is to poke fun at Fallout 76’s small server sizes, which makes the interaction between other players rarer than many thought pre-launch.

This mod is both funny and sort of brutal. Interested in trying it out for yourself? You can download it right here.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though official mods are still not available, that hasn’t stopped players from making their own – as PC players so often do.

Some of our staff actually quite liked the new online journey:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this willsurprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

Thoughts on Fallout 76 and this pot-shot mod? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!