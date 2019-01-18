Ride a Motorcycle In ‘Skyrim’ With This Mod, Because Why Not?

Ever wanted to ride a dwarven motorcycle through Tamriel (not from Orzamar, unfortunately)? Now you can thanks to this randomly awesome Skyrim mod!
To get this mod, just download it and head over to the Whiterun Stables with a Dwarven Mistress. Even better? It’s unbreakable, so ride off those mountains to your heart’s content!
You can even control how the bike itself sounds whether you want to make it sound traditionally dwarven, or want it to sound like a bonafide motorcycle with that Harley grumble. It’s also pretty cool to see the mod in action in the video at the top of the article and the bike itself seems pretty adaptative. It will even attack hostile enemies in the surrounding areas, which already makes it infinitely better than a boring horse mount.
