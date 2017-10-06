Immerse Yourself In The ‘Skyrim’ Soundtrack With This Ultimate Edition Vinyl Boxed Set

This won’t do much to stem the tide of Bethesda jokes I’m afraid, but you really can’t have too much Skyrim as far as I’m concerned. In fact, let’s go for total Skyrim sensory immersion starting with this gorgeous vinyl boxed set.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Ultimate Edition vinyl box set includes 52 memorable songs from composer Jeremy Soule on four LPs that are wrapped in a full color, quad-fold jacket and housed in a heavy-board stock slipcase. It’s a wonderful thing that you can purchase exclusively through ThinkGeek for $79.99 while supplies last. It’s also the perfect way to get hyped for the upcoming Skyrim: Special Edition release on the Nintendo Switch. Below you’ll find the full track listing for the boxed set along with a gallery of additional images.
Track Listing
Side A
1. Dragonborn
2. Awake
3. From Past to Present
4. Unbroken Road
5. Ancient Stones
6. The City Gates
7. Silent Footsteps
Side B
8. Dragonsreach
9. Tooth and Claw
10. Under the Ancient Sun
11. Death or Sovngarde
12. Masser
13. Distant Horizons
14. Dawn
15. The Jerall Mountains
Side C
16. Steel on Steel
17. Secunda
18. Imperial Throne
19. Frostfall
20. Night without Stars
21. Into Darkness
22. Kyne’s Peace
23. Unbound
24. Far Horizons
Side D
25. A Winter’s Tale
26. The Bannered Mare
27. The Streets of Whiterun
28. One They Fear
29. The White River
30. Silence Unbroken
31. Standing Stones
Side E
32. Beneath the Ice
33. Tundra
34. Journey’s End
35. Before the Storm
36. A Chance Meeting
37. Out of the Cold
38. Around the Fire
39. Shadows and Echoes
Side F
40. Caught off Guard
41. Aurora
42. Blood and Steel
43. Towers and Shadows
44. Seven Thousand Steps
45. Solitude
46. Watch the Skies
47. The Gathering Storm
48. Sky ABove, Voice Within
Side G
49. Death in the Darkness
50. Shattered Shields
51. Sovngarde
52. Wind Guide You
Side H
Etching of Skyrim dragon logo