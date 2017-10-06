Immerse Yourself In The ‘Skyrim’ Soundtrack With This Ultimate Edition Vinyl Boxed Set

This won’t do much to stem the tide of Bethesda jokes I’m afraid, but you really can’t have too much Skyrim as far as I’m concerned. In fact, let’s go for total Skyrim sensory immersion starting with this gorgeous vinyl boxed set.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Ultimate Edition vinyl box set includes 52 memorable songs from composer Jeremy Soule on four LPs that are wrapped in a full color, quad-fold jacket and housed in a heavy-board stock slipcase. It’s a wonderful thing that you can purchase exclusively through ThinkGeek for $79.99 while supplies last. It’s also the perfect way to get hyped for the upcoming Skyrim: Special Edition release on the Nintendo Switch. Below you’ll find the full track listing for the boxed set along with a gallery of additional images.

Track Listing

Side A

1. Dragonborn

2. Awake

3. From Past to Present

4. Unbroken Road

5. Ancient Stones

6. The City Gates

7. Silent Footsteps

Side B

8. Dragonsreach

9. Tooth and Claw

10. Under the Ancient Sun

11. Death or Sovngarde

12. Masser

13. Distant Horizons

14. Dawn

15. The Jerall Mountains

Side C

16. Steel on Steel

17. Secunda

18. Imperial Throne

19. Frostfall

20. Night without Stars

21. Into Darkness

22. Kyne’s Peace

23. Unbound

24. Far Horizons

Side D

25. A Winter’s Tale

26. The Bannered Mare

27. The Streets of Whiterun

28. One They Fear

29. The White River

30. Silence Unbroken

31. Standing Stones

Side E

32. Beneath the Ice

33. Tundra

34. Journey’s End

35. Before the Storm

36. A Chance Meeting

37. Out of the Cold

38. Around the Fire

39. Shadows and Echoes

Side F

40. Caught off Guard

41. Aurora

42. Blood and Steel

43. Towers and Shadows

44. Seven Thousand Steps

45. Solitude

46. Watch the Skies

47. The Gathering Storm

48. Sky ABove, Voice Within

Side G

49. Death in the Darkness

50. Shattered Shields

51. Sovngarde

52. Wind Guide You

Side H

Etching of Skyrim dragon logo