‘Skyrim’s’ Aela the Huntress Cosplay Has Us Slain

Aela is such a strong character in the Elder Scrolls lore so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the Huntress has inspired many cosplays in her name. One cosplayer in particular has made her way around several notable Skyrim faces, and her Aela is just as inspiring!

Her name is April Gloria and you may recognize this cosplayer for two different reasons. One, we post about her a lot and it’s really hard not to because she brings so many of your favourite characters from our favourite franchises into reality with her amazing attention to detail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another reason she may look familiar is the fact that Buzzfeed loves calling April Gloria the “goth Taylor Swift” because of her striking resemblance to the singer out of cosplay and her penchant for a more rocksteady style.

Still, we’re in love with her Aela!

This isn’t the only Elder Scrolls cosplay April’s done either. She’s also portrayed Serana from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as well as Astrid and Mjoll the Lioness from the same game as well. To say this cosplayer is talented is a massive understatement. No matter the fandom she chooses to represent, she absolutely nails the look with her own personal flair as well.

Want even more cosplay in your life? We get it! Feel free to get your fix with our amazing Cosplay hub right here!

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.