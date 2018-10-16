‘Skyrim’s’ Aela the Huntress Cosplay Has Us Slain

Aela is such a strong character in the Elder Scrolls lore so it shouldn’t be too surprising that the Huntress has inspired many cosplays in her name. One cosplayer in particular has made her way around several notable Skyrim faces, and her Aela is just as inspiring!
🍃First look🍃 at my BRAND NEW Aela the Huntress costume from Skyrim. I made an Aela costume in 2013 and updated it in 2015. This year I remade the entire thing to see how far I’ve come in 5 years. Entire costume made by me; bow by @ivoryforgellc w weathering added by me. Photo by CG taken in Yellowstone National Park. Patrons saw ALL progress photos and this photo first; details in comments. ***disclaimer: I’d love for this to be show and tell only; not looking for any criticisms, thanks😁 If I want advice I’ll ask! inappropriate behavior is also unwelcome. Positivity and kindness are very admirable qualities
Her name is April Gloria and you may recognize this cosplayer for two different reasons. One, we post about her a lot and it’s really hard not to because she brings so many of your favourite characters from our favourite franchises into reality with her amazing attention to detail.
✨I think this is what they call a cosplay glow-up✨ Aela the Huntress from Skyrim! Both costumes made by me, both photos taken by CG and edited by me. Posted on Patreon FIRST. Link in bio. 🍃LEFT: made by me in 2013. Second costume ever! Armor is pepakura with bondo, poorly attached. The suit was duct taped to my body, then photoshopped because it didn’t stick lol. I was self conscious about my forehead so I refused to part my wig in the middle. 🍃RIGHT: made by me in 2018. Not sure what number costume this is 😂 armor made with foam, and I learned how to attach it securely. I now feel much more confident and my husband and I learned a lot about how to do photos the past 5 years as well. Dagger by @scdc3d_printing #skyrim #skyrimcosplay #aelacosplay #aprilgloriaaela #aelathehuntresscosplay #aelathehuntress #elderscrolls #tesv #elderscrollscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #cosplayers #foamarmor #cosplayarmor #cosplays #cosplaymakeup #cosplaying #bethesda #bethesdacosplay #tes #getoutofherewithyouramuletofmara
Another reason she may look familiar is the fact that Buzzfeed loves calling April Gloria the “goth Taylor Swift” because of her striking resemblance to the singer out of cosplay and her penchant for a more rocksteady style.
Bts selfies and 2 back of camera pics of my BRAND NEW REMAKE OF AELA THE HUNTRESS! Photos taken in Yellowstone National Park and will be posted on Patreon FIRST! Even my free feed will see the first Aela photo before it hits social media! Follow my feed by checking out the link in my bio. Adept tier and up will get a FULL blog write up on the armor this month. I’m really happy I decided to remake this costume; 5 years experience really shows and I can’t wait for you to see these photos #skyrimcosplay #aela #aelathehuntresscosplay #aelathehuntress #skyrim #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirls
Still, we’re in love with her Aela!
This isn’t the only Elder Scrolls cosplay April’s done either. She’s also portrayed Serana from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as well as Astrid and Mjoll the Lioness from the same game as well. To say this cosplayer is talented is a massive understatement. No matter the fandom she chooses to represent, she absolutely nails the look with her own personal flair as well.
