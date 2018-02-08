Smite Introducing a New Anime-Style Horde Mode In Next Update

Hi-Rez Studios is no stranger when it comes to introducing new modes to its hit multiplayer game Smite, but its latest one may be its most inspired to date.

The team announced on the game’s official page today that it is prepping a new Horde mode, and one built around an artistic style that utilizes the spirit of anime. Called Da Ji and the Legend of the Foxes, the mode is set to be introduced with the game’s next update, numbered 5.2, although that hasn’t been given a release date just yet.

“Anime meets the Battleground of the Gods in The Legend of the Foxes, the newest SMITE Adventure,” the team noted on its page. “Defend the Sacred Foxes from waves of enemies and deadly bosses and their power can be yours!”

The trailer above doesn’t feature any sort of gameplay, but it demonstrates the anime style that the designers are going for with the new mode. “Da Ji and the Legend of the Foxes transports players to a new world, rendered in a jaw-dropping cel-shaded art style that feels unlike anything SMITE players have seen before,” the team said.

On top of that, the heroine will have a familiar voice, as anime actress Christina Vee will be providing it.

Over the course of match-ups, players will be able to earn (or purchase separately) Fox Points Packs, in the hopes of obtaining the special Ratatoskr Fox Skins. Once all three Fox Skins are collected, players will be able to obtain the bonus Final Fusion Ratatoskr Skin, which will be available as updates 5.2, 5.3 and 5.4 become available.

While they wait for the new mode to arrive, players can purchase the Da Ji and the Legend of the Foxes bundle for 900 gems (on sale for a limited time), which features an exclusive Senpai Da Ji Skin, Senpai Loading Screen Skin, Senpai Avatar and Senpai Music Theme. On top of that, a gold key will be provided, enabling players to choose their own Limited Skin from the 2018 Gold Vault.

(Quick note: this content will be free, so don’t feel obligated to purchase the bundle if you don’t want to.)

We’ll keep you informed on when Da Ji has a release date, but this will no doubt be a special adventure to true Smite devotees.

Smite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.