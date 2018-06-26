Smoke and Sacrifice Nintendo Switch Review: The Hard Road

There’s something to be said about storytelling in video gaming. It’s back with a vengeance. If God of War didn’t get the job done by itself, then the indie games that making their way to market should do the trick. And it’s something publishers should take notice of.

That said, a story can’t save the game itself. It needs to have gameplay to back it up. And that’s what keeps Smoke and Sacrifice from being a complete success. It’s a compelling game when it comes to keeping interest in the character. But the gameplay just can’t keep up.

In the game, you portray Sachi, a female who goes through a disheartening scene in the beginning to appease a higher being. But years later, she soon finds herself in a similar situation, cast away to a strange underworld where everything may not be what it seems. And what’s more, there may be a personal connection to keep her searching for answers.

Is the Sacrifice Really Worth It?

The game’s design is definitely on the right track, going for a hand-drawn approach that also utilizes the isometric angle that made Bastion works so well years ago. That said, the game doesn’t always maintain that smooth edge. There are times that the animation can be a bit stuttery, particularly in danker sections of the dungeon. It does look a bit better on the big screen, but beware if you’re buying the game for on-the-go play.

There’s also clever use of crafting. Here you’ll have to put together tools that can keep you alive, and not necessarily flashy goods. For instance, making something as simple as furry boots could be vital when it comes to traversing across icy ground. Weapons also play a part, but you’ll need to be careful with what you create. Otherwise, you could be in trouble against stronger enemies.

And that leads us to probably the biggest letdown of the game, and that’s the combat. With this, you’ll be able to take on enemies, but it just doesn’t really feel that great setting up attacks on said monsters. What’s more, the dodge mechanic incorporated into the game isn’t highly effective. You could roll out of harm’s way and still get damaged, which really doesn’t make much sense.

On top of that, the save system isn’t really that well done. There are times that we thought we were set to go for a battle, only to find that we had to go back a ways because it didn’t properly work. This can lead to some serious frustration, especially if you put hours’ worth of time into your journey.

There’s a Story, But You Gotta Fight For It

There’s also something about the game’s travel system. There’s fog pretty much everywhere (hence all the speed issues) and walking through it as pretty much a death sentence. Light is the rule of the day here, and you can craft a lantern to keep you alive or watch out for pre-lit routes. But it seems kind of weak that the game doesn’t give you more options when it comes to battling the odds. Combine that with the unfair save system and, well, more frustration awaits.

The game does have a slow pace as well, which is a positive and negative. On the one side, you’ll have to think in order to keep alive. But that means battles can be stretched out a bit further than you might think. That, combined with the control issues, leave you wondering if you want to see this journey through to its end.

And that’s not how we should be feeling for an experience that leans so much on its storytelling. Smoke and Sacrifice is very well written and has a unique character that isn’t afraid to wear her vulnerabilities on her sleeve. But it’s also surrounded with problems that are hard to ignore, especially when it comes to losing your progress or trying to get a hang of the defensive system. As a result, you’ll become more frustrated than you should be.

Maybe with its next game, Curve Digital can concentrate as much on gameplay as it does on story. Now that would be something. But for now, Smoke and Sacrifice is only recommended for those that don’t mind a slow slog of a game that fights against them more than expected. And even then, you’ll have to wonder if this Sacrifice is worth your time.

WWG’s Score: 2.5/5

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.