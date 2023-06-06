New Smurfs Game Announced

A new Smurfs game is coming to tabletop. Today, Maestro Media announced they had reached a partnership with IMPS/LAFIG, the world license holders for The Smurfs, for a new tabletop game that will be released alongside the franchise's 65th anniversary. The new game is tentatively titled Smurfs' Hidden Village and will be designed by a team of designers whose work includes 7 Wonders, Draftasaurus, Dice Town, and Sea of Clouds. The game will be a cooperative game in which players work together to rebuild the Smurfs' mushroom village after it was destroyed during one of Gargamel's schemes. Players will have to work together to collect resources, find missing Smurfs, and build inventions, which each Smurf having a unique set of skills.

Maestro Media plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in October 2023, with fulfillment coming in 2024. A retail version of the game is also planned.

The designers of the game is The Kaedama Team, which includes Antoine Bauza (Ghost Stories, 7 Wonders), Corentin Lebrat (Draftsaurus, Flying Goblins), Ludovic Maublanc (Dice Town, Cash' N Guns) and Théo Rivière (Sea of Clouds, Sticky Chameleons).

The Smurfs originated as a Belgian comics series created by Peyo, with the first Smurf comics appearing in the French anthology Spirou in 1959. The Smurfs became a popular franchise in Europe before achieving international fame thanks to a 1980s cartoon produced by Hanna-Barbara. A series of hybrid animated/live action films were also produced by Sony more recently, securing the Smurfs' place in pop culture for another generation.

"The Smurfs are one of the most recognizable brands in the world with a long history of licensed products, iconic TV shows, films and more," said Javon Frazier, Founder and CEO of Maestro Media. "To be able to work on a project, especially one as beloved as The Smurfs, and bring a new gaming experience to fruition, is an absolute delight. We cannot wait to work directly with the beloved brand's millions of fans all over the world, incorporating their ideas and feedback, to create a one-of-a-kind experience the community will love."