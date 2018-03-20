SNES Classic Once Again Back In Stock At GameStop

Still looking for that SNES Classic Edition? Chances are you’ve been having more luck as of late. More stores are starting to show them back in stock, and it appears that GameStop once again has it available online, while supplies last.

The retail listing shows that the system is on hand and ready to ship for $79.99, and comes with the console, the hook-up cables, and the two classic SNES controllers, as well as the 21 games that are included within the system itself, from Super Mario World to Secret of Mana to the system-exclusive StarFox 2.

In case you missed out on the SNES hoopla (or, for that matter, our review), here’s the full information on the product:

“The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Star Fox 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).

What’s In the Box

Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 pre-loaded Super NES games

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers

One HDMI cable

One USB cable with AC adapter

Operations manual (with a poster on the back!)

So if you haven’t tracked down a SNES Classic yet, head on over and get yours while you can. Nintendo is working hard to keep these in stock, but this is the perfect opportunity to add it to your collection.

