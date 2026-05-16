6 SNES Platformers That Still Hold Up Today

The Super Nintendo was one of the best consoles of all time for platforming fans. Developers were constantly trying to one-up themselves with new, exciting takes on the fan-favorite genre. That said, only a few of them can stand up to the best we have on the market these days. These platformers are the cream of the crop, and still worth diving back into if you missed playing them in the ’90s.

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Here are the six SNES platformers that still hold up today.

6) Mega Man X

The Mega Man series was a juggernaut on the NES, so it’s no surprise that the follow-up series was also great on the SNES. It takes that classic formula you know and love and adds a stunning graphical update. Granted, some might’ve wanted a larger change to the eight-boss layout that made the original series so popular, but Mega Man X did more than enough to stand out.

Most notably, Mega Man X adds a few new wrinkles to your platforming toolkit. You might not think jumping on walls would add that much versatility, but it lets developers introduce more difficult platforming challenges. For my money, the first game in the series is the best, though most of the Mega Man X series is worth trying.

5) Super Castlevania IV

Image courtesy of Capcom

Super Castlevania IV is a strange game when compared to the NES games. Konami did such a great job of updating the gameplay that Super Castlevania IV almost becomes too easy. It still has all of the iconic elements from the series, but Konami absolutely wanted to give new players an easy entry point.

The team dialed up the difficulty in future entries, which pleased long-time fans. Still, if you want a fun way to play old-school Castlevania games, this might be the best one to pick up. It lacks some of that classic difficulty, but it is an airtight platformer that’ll leave a huge grin on your face.

4) Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

This is a potentially controversial entry. Some players might rank Yoshi’s Island as the best platformer on the SNES, thanks to its jaw-dropping decision to move Mario into a side role, putting Yoshi at the forefront. You might think that would result in a worse game, but Nintendo packed this game with so many things to do that it almost becomes overwhelming.

As the last Mario platformer before the series transitioned to 3D, Yoshi’s Island holds a special place for many fans. It is, without question, Yoshi’s best game, but I think it just misses out on a top-three slot here.

3) Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Image courtesy of Rare

Donkey Kong Country was one of the best-looking games players had seen when it launched on the Super Nintendo. The team at Rare showed total mastery over the system, creating something that left many mouths hanging open the first time they saw it in action.

When the second game was announced, it was revealed that the big guy wasn’t going to be playable this time around. Instead, Diddy was bringing along his girlfriend Dixie, who can use her ponytail to fly around the world. That meant both characters were exceptionally mobile, which let Rare turn up the difficulty even more. That matched the phenomenal visuals with some of the best level design in the business. It’s an almost unparalleled combination.

2) Super Metroid

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Super Metroid might be the best game on the Super Nintendo, but it can’t take the top spot for me because the platforming is only part of the equation. The star of the show in Super Metroid is the interconnected level design and exploration. Sure, you have to jump around to get through each level, but it’s not often the focus.

Don’t get me wrong, when Super Metroid wants to be, it is a great platformer. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be on this list. However, it’s so much more than that. Regardless, Super Metroid is one of the Super Nintendo’s must-play games, and has to be on this list.

1) Super Mario World

Super Mario World is a different animal. Every second of this game is about platforming gameplay, and Nintendo absolutely knocks this one out of the park. The campaign is easy enough that most players can eventually work their way through it, but there are plenty of hidden levels that introduce an added challenge for dedicated players.

It is the best mix of level design on the system, and looks great to boot. Look, there’s a reason players are still creating Kaizo Mario levels based on Super Mario World. It’s an incredible achievement for Nintendo, and easily one of the best Mario games of all time. If you haven’t, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

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