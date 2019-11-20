Rebellion Announces Sniper Elite Board Game and New Tabletop Division

The addictive gameplay of Sniper Elite is coming to the tabletop courtesy of Rebellion, who has started a brand new board game division called Rebellion Unplugged. This new division will introduce its first entry into the genre with Sniper Elite The Board Game, and there’s quite a bit of tabletop experience behind it, as the new division is led by Duncan Molloy, who previously founded and acted as the Creative Lead of Osprey Games’ board game line. Several projects are already in the works in addition to Sniper Elite The Board Game, which will be playable at PAX Unplugged later this year.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be launching Rebellion Unplugged,” said Rebellion CEO and founder Jason Kingsley OBE. “My brother Chris and I have been making video games for more than 25 years, and our love of the medium has its roots in our childhood love of board games. We’ve got so many great games and comic book heroes and universes to draw from too, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Fans can get their hands on it at PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia on December 6th through the 8th at booth #3023, and the game is set to hit Kickstarter next year.

The game will be designed by David Thompson and Roger Tankersley, and we’re eager to see how they work in Sniper Elite’s trademark tactical shooting and slow-mo reactions into the tabletop setting.

As for the other games coming down the pike, Rebellion has a few different properties under its umbrella that would make for compelling tabletop experiences. The upcoming Evil Genius 2, which has you building your villainous lair, would be a perfect fit, as would Rebellion’s upcoming Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which will hit consoles and PC on February 4th.

We can’t wait to see what else Rebellion can bring to the genre, and are eager to get our hands on Sniper Elite The Board Game. Let us know what else you want to see from the game as well as the new division in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!