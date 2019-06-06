New Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Trailer Reveals 2019 Release Window

Today, CI Games announced that Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts will release sometime later this year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port. Further, there’s no word of a Google Stadia port either. What there is though is the game’s first-ever trailer. It doesn’t feature any gameplay footage, but it does give you a good sense what the game is all about: sniping. According to CI Games, gameplay will be revealed sometime during E3, where we may also get a release date.

According to CI Games, Contracts delivers tailor-made missions that offer clear main objectives, with options to complete secondary objectives for bonus payouts. If you’ve played the previous games in the series, this new entry will feel very familiar. It’s all about taking down targets, and while sniping is the driving force of the game, there’s hundreds of ways to eliminate targets.

CI Games outlines the following key features:

Play as a paid contractor, an assassin for hire and defeat your rivals.

Open-ended contracts, bounties and side ops deliver strong replayability options to complete objectives and collect cash to redeem for upgrades and rewards. Beware rival snipers who won’t hesitate to disrupt your best-laid plans.

Enhanced Scope Mode offers the most realistic experience of intense sniping with a wide range of targets and hundreds ways to kill.

Redesigned in-game HUD and UI with tactical tagging system to mark your enemies for death.

An arsenal of new gadgets to play with including drones, remote sniper turrets, sticky bombs and toxic gas!

Show off your stealth kills and execute silent takedowns to be rewarded for strategic, quiet play.

Battle the brutal wilds of Siberia, Russia and fight to survive the intensity of snow-covered mountains, lush forests and secret bases hidden deep in the mountainside.

Play team death match modes online across brand new, unique maps that will test your sniping skills.

