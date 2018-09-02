SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Will Get Additional Free Games Via Post-Release DLC

We’re just a couple of months away from experiencing the old-school bliss of SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, which is set to make its way to Nintendo Switch soon. But this isn’t a celebration of Neo-Geo games. Instead, we’re talking vintage SNK arcade history, with games like Ikari Warriors, Guerrilla War and many others.

And now that package is about to expand even further, as SNK, alongside the publishers at NIS America, have confirmed that even more arcade favorites will be added to the collection following its release. What’s more, they’ll be available for download free of charge to anyone that buys the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will be a total of ten games available in all, shortly released after the original collection comes out. And we already know what the first five games are going to be, including an old-school hit that SNK fans may remember well. Here are the games:

Chopper I

Fantasy

Munch Mobile

Sasuke vs. Commander

Time Soldiers

The other five games will be revealed at a later time, according to NIS America.

Out of all those games, Time Soldiers may resonate the most. It was a big arcade hit back in “the day,” having players travel through different time eras while taking on a variety of enemies, before getting into huge boss battles. The game features a multi-directional control system similar to Ikari Warriors, and we should see something similar with the Nintendo Switch home release.

The package is coming together pretty nicely, with a number of familiar and obscure favorites that should please fans of all ages. Just recently, NIS America and SNK released a new trailer celebrating the return of Athena and Psycho Soldier, two underappreciated favorites that are getting a second chance on the market through the collection. You can see new footage of Soldier below. (And, yes, we’re digging that song.)

The company will continue promoting new additions to the collection leading up to the game’s release. It’s unknown just what else we’ll see, but take a look through SNK’s older archives and you’ll probably get a good idea. We just need to play the Ikari games again. These evil armies aren’t going to take on themselves!

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection releases on November 13 for Nintendo Switch.