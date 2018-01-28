SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Adds Nakoruru, New Gameplay Available

This weekend at EVO Japan, the SNK booth was packed with activity. Between the announcement of the latest DLC addition to King of Fighters XIV, Oswald, as well as the hype for SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, there was plenty to do for long-time fans of SNK’s games. Over the course of the weekend, attendees reported seeing Nakoruru among the cosplay models that were taking photos with fans at the booth, leading several to believe that the character would be the next announcement for SNK Heroines. Well, it looks like those guesses were correct: SNK has officially confirmed that Nakoruru will be available as part of the roster, presumably at launch.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is a pretty self-explanatory title, pulling heroines from various video game franchises under the SNK banner together in a 3-on-3 fighting game that involves weird costumes and classic combos. Nakoruru, who originally appeared in Samurai Showdown, later made her way to other fighting game titles like King of Fighters, similar to other heroines like Mai Shiranui from Fatal Fury and Leona from Psycho Soldier.

SNK has released an official summary for the game, as well as new gameplay, which you can check out below:

Play online or with friends as 14 of SNK’s iconic heroines in the brand-new 2 vs 2 fighting game, SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy! Activate Special Moves with a single button, and make use of special items to change the tide of battle! However, the fight isn’t over the moment you’ve chipped enough health away. Once your opponent is on the ropes, utilize your Dream Finish technique to win the match! Spectate on other battles online, and bet on who you think will win using in-game currency. Use your winnings to buy voice clips and accessories in an all-new costume system, and customize your favorite Heroine to your heart’s content!

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy releases worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year.