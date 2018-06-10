SNK’s Neo Geo Mini Revealed, Including Full Game Lineup

As previously promised, SNK hosted a special livestream to detail its forthcoming Neo Geo Mini, highlighting not only its various features but also the full lineup of games that will be available for each model.
You can see the full livestream above, but here’s the breakdown of what you can expect from the system.
First off, as mentioned before, you’ll be able to play either on the portable screen or on a television, as you can hook it up via HDMI and enjoy like you would a console.
The system is powered by a USB cable, although you can also use an external USB battery if you’re taking it on the go.
There are two controller ports on the system, and SNK intends to make controllers inspired by the Neo Geo CD model. So if you’re familiar with that system, you should be used with what they have to offer.
Two models will be available, including a standard and international version. They operate the same but look slightly different in design
Here are the game lineups for each model:
Neo Geo Mini
- The King of Fighters ’94
- The King of Fighters ’95
- The King of Fighters ’96
- The King of Fighters ’97
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The King of Fighters ’99
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2001
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The King of Fighters 2003
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown IV
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Fatal Fury Special
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- Real Bout Fatal Fury 2
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- World Heroes Perfect
- Kizuna Encounter
- Art of Fighting
- The Last Blade
- The Last Blade 2
- Ninja Master’s
- Aggressors of Dark Combat
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- King of the Monsters 2
- Sengoku3
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Top Hunter Roddy & Cathy
- Ninja Commando
- Burning Fight
- Cyber-Lip
- Alpha Mission II
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- Blazing Star
- Top Player’s Golf
- Super Sidekicks
- Puzzled
Neo Geo Mini International
- The King of Fighters ’95
- The King of Fighters ’97
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Samurai Shodown II
- Samurai Shodown IV
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Fatal Fury Special
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- World Heroes Perfect
- Kizuna Encounter
- Art of Fighting
- The Last Blade 2
- Ninja Master’s
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug X
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug 4
- Metal Slug 5
- King of the Monsters
- King of the Monsters 2
- Sengoku3
- Shock Troopers
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Magician Lord
- Blue’s Journey
- Robo Army
- Crossed Swords
- Mutation Nation
- 3 Count Bout
- Blazing Star
- Last Resort
- Ghost Pilots
- Top Player’s Golf
- Super Sidekicks
- Football Frenzy
- Puzzled
Unfortunately, there’s no word on price, as SNK is trying to find a point that “the customers will be happy with.” We should know more closer to release.
There’s also no release date, but it should come out later this year.