SNK’s Neo Geo Mini Revealed, Including Full Game Lineup

As previously promised, SNK hosted a special livestream to detail its forthcoming Neo Geo Mini, highlighting not only its various features but also the full lineup of games that will be available for each model.

You can see the full livestream above, but here’s the breakdown of what you can expect from the system.

First off, as mentioned before, you’ll be able to play either on the portable screen or on a television, as you can hook it up via HDMI and enjoy like you would a console.

The system is powered by a USB cable, although you can also use an external USB battery if you’re taking it on the go.

There are two controller ports on the system, and SNK intends to make controllers inspired by the Neo Geo CD model. So if you’re familiar with that system, you should be used with what they have to offer.

Two models will be available, including a standard and international version. They operate the same but look slightly different in design

Here are the game lineups for each model:

Neo Geo Mini

The King of Fighters ’94

The King of Fighters ’95

The King of Fighters ’96

The King of Fighters ’97

The King of Fighters ’98

The King of Fighters ’99

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2001

The King of Fighters 2002

The King of Fighters 2003

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown IV

Samurai Shodown V Special

Fatal Fury Special

Real Bout Fatal Fury

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

World Heroes Perfect

Kizuna Encounter

Art of Fighting

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Ninja Master’s

Aggressors of Dark Combat

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

King of the Monsters 2

Sengoku3

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

Top Hunter Roddy & Cathy

Ninja Commando

Burning Fight

Cyber-Lip

Alpha Mission II

Twinkle Star Sprites

Blazing Star

Top Player’s Golf

Super Sidekicks

Puzzled

Neo Geo Mini International

The King of Fighters ’95

The King of Fighters ’97

The King of Fighters ’98

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown IV

Samurai Shodown V Special

Fatal Fury Special

Real Bout Fatal Fury

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

World Heroes Perfect

Kizuna Encounter

Art of Fighting

The Last Blade 2

Ninja Master’s

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 4

Metal Slug 5

King of the Monsters

King of the Monsters 2

Sengoku3

Shock Troopers

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

Magician Lord

Blue’s Journey

Robo Army

Crossed Swords

Mutation Nation

3 Count Bout

Blazing Star

Last Resort

Ghost Pilots

Top Player’s Golf

Super Sidekicks

Football Frenzy

Puzzled

Unfortunately, there’s no word on price, as SNK is trying to find a point that “the customers will be happy with.” We should know more closer to release.

There’s also no release date, but it should come out later this year.