SNL Celebrates Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary With Deeply Uncomfortable Sketch

If you weren't already aware, this year marks the 35th anniversary of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros., and while others may have forgotten what with everything else in the world going on, Saturday Night Live certainly has not. Case in point: last night's sketch that saw several folks reminiscing about their time with the franchise over the years that went horribly, horribly awry thanks to Mikey Day and Kyle Mooney.

Essentially, the video goes about like you'd expect from this sort of thing at first with several SNL cast members talking about the franchise and its impact on their life, what they remember from back when the games came out, and so on. And then Day and Mooney show up to talk about what they were doing on the day and, well, it quickly gets into how... Mooney's character absolutely destroyed his groin in their excitement. And it all goes downhill from there. You can check out the full thing below:

While Day and Mooney are the showcase here, Kenan Thompson absolutely nails his role as the man set to go immediately after Day and Mooney. Each time it cuts to him, he complains about having to follow... whatever that was, and how he would really like them to go to someone else, please and thank you. The sketch, of course, never does go to anyone but him immediately following Mooney and Day's terrible revelations, and every time Thompson is up, he knocks it out of the park.

Saturday Night Live airs, you guessed it, Saturdays on NBC. Just in case you weren't aware, Nintendo actually is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. this year. For example, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, is available for the Nintendo Switch, there's the special battle royale-style game, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

