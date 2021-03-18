Hideo Kojima's Reaction to Watching Zack Snyder's Justice League Goes Viral

✖

Hideo Kojima is a fan of the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The video game director spoke about Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Twitter and fans were basically over the moon with his analysis. If anyone is in a position to critique a story or artistic choices, the man behind Metal Gear Solid is probably a good choice. Kojima praised the development of The Flash and Cyborg specifically. In the theatrical release of Justice League, it felt like Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher weren’t given a ton to do. But, the Death Stranding creator thinks the Snyder Cut improved their character arcs specifically. In addition, the former Konami legend thinks that the HBO Max exclusive is a much more cohesive version of director Zack Snyder’s overall vision for the DC Extended Universe of movies. (Although most fans now call it the Snyderverse.) Check out his full thoughts down below.

The characters of Flash and Cyborg, who were abrupt, have been reinforced. The 4:3 TV size, the darker tone of the color correction, the slow motion, the digital art direction, the black Superman. pic.twitter.com/25pKN9Dixo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 5, 2021

“The characters of Flash and Cyborg, who were abrupt, have been reinforced. The 4:3 TV size, the darker tone of the color correction, the slow motion, the digital art direction, the black Superman,” he wrote. “It's not so much a Snyder cut as it is a Snyder "universe" in every way, for better or worse. For him, this is ‘justice’”

Previously the video game legend decided to review Snyder’s effort at a zombie film, Army of the Dead. It seems as though the Metal Gear auteur gave his seal of approval to the Netflix feature as well.

“I watched "Army of the Dead," which is now available on Netflix,” Kojima began. “It was a painful, entertaining, snydering, zombie movie that entertained me by turning my head into a zombie, not to scare me, not to make me laugh, not to make a metaphor for society.”

