God of War Netflix Series With Jason Momoa Isn’t Happening, But Cory Barlog Wants It

God of War has become one of the biggest hits in the history of PlayStation, selling millions of copies and instantly finding an audience of critics and fans alike. So, that obviously means it’d make for some great fodder for a TV series, wouldn’t it?

That’s what someone suggested on Facebook with a viral social media post suggesting that Netflix was hard at work on a God of War series, with the first season set to premiere next week, on July 15. The image, which you can see below, is pretty convincing. But…you probably shouldn’t be fooled.

The post suggests that Jason Momoa of Conan and Justice League fame would be portraying Kratos this time around, which would actually be pretty spot-on casting. But What’s On Netflix recently confirmed that it’s nothing more than a hoax.

“Sorry folks, it’s not happening and you’ve been bamboozled!” the site noted. It then talked about other viral social media posts suggesting series that didn’t happen. “This isn’t the first time there’s been a social media post spread promoting a Netflix Original series that simply doesn’t exist. The last two examples include Resident Evil early last year which was expected to get a Netflix series. There was also a fake A Series of Unfortunate Events trailer that released several years ago but months later, it was actually announced as a full-fledged series. That may be the case with God of War but to the best of our knowledge, there’s no such thing as a God of War series.”

It’s a shame, because the post actually found over 150,000 shares, creating some buzz in the community that now resorts to nothing. At least, for the time being. You never know what Netflix might have up its sleeve, with billions of dollars going towards original programming.

Still, the post did get the attention of Cory Barlog, director of the latest God of War game. He noted the following below…but then noted he certainly won’t mind such a series.

True. This is not happening. Hmmm…🤔… I wonder if we should do something about that @netflix ? https://t.co/0qGVP9E0ET — Cory Barlog 🎮 🏳️‍🌈 (@corybarlog) July 8, 2018

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.