Tariffs Could Make Nintendo Switch 2 More Than $500, Analysts Predict

Last week, Nintendo Switch 2 pricing was announced, with the base system costing $449.99, and a bundle with Mario Kart World priced at $499.99. However, just one day after those prices were revealed, U.S. president Donald Trump announced a new wave of tariffs, including a 46% tariff on products produced in Vietnam. Following that announcement, Nintendo revealed that preorders for the system were being pushed back, and indicated that the price might see a change. The analysts at DFC Intelligence are estimating that the price of Nintendo Switch 2 will increase to $530. However, readers should note that this is only a prediction.

As a result of the tariffs, DFC believes that Nintendo Switch 2 will now sell less than anticipated, but not by much. The analysts originally predicted sales of 17 million units in the system’s first 2 years on the market. That number has now been revised down to 15 million, which DFC notes would still make Nintendo Switch 2 the fastest-selling video game system ever. The firm made this prediction based not only on the system’s graphic upgrades over the current Switch, but also technological leaps, and the presence of major AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 and the FromSoftware exclusive The Duskbloods.

metroid prime 4: beyond is one of several games coming to nintendo switch 2 this year

As of this writing, Nintendo still plans on releasing the new system on June 5th. If the company does stick with that date, they’ll have to announce a new price point sooner, rather than later. The company might be waiting to see what happens with the current tariff situation, and if there ends up being a change. Companies and various countries are hoping that the U.S. tariffs end up postponed, or even cancelled altogether. Given how many times tariffs have been announced and then delayed over the last few months, it might make sense strategically to wait on announcing a price increase for Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser previously indicated that the current Switch 2 price did not take tariffs into account. If the console does see a jump in price, it will be interesting to see what happens with the rest of the video game industry. PlayStation and Xbox have not made any announcements about how tariffs will impact their own pricing, but if the announced tariffs remain in place, we can almost certainly expect increases across the board. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the video game industry at the moment, and in every other industry for that matter.

Hopefully all of this can be resolved with as little pain as possible for Nintendo fans. Nintendo Switch has been on the market for more than 8 years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a successor for a long time now. An end is nearly in sight, but these tariffs have clearly put a damper on a lot of the excitement surrounding the platform.

