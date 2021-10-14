Solar Ash Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

Solar Ash, the upcoming 3D action platformer from Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine, is getting a slight delay. The game was originally set to release on PlayStation and PC in just a few short weeks, but Solar Ash will now debut on December 2nd. Developer Heart Machine revealed the news in a post shared to Twitter, in which the team thanked players for their patience. Heart Machine is the developer behind the critically-acclaimed Hyper Light Drifter, and anticipation for the follow-up is pretty strong, as a result. In the company’s announcement, Heart Machine also provided an explanation for the game’s delay.

“Heart Machine & Annpurna Interactive have decided to delay the release of Solar Ash until December 2, 2021. We want Solar Ash to shine, and we need a bit more time to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game, while still navigating the global pandemic as a highly dedicated team. This short delay will help get us there,” the statement reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Delays can be a major disappointment for gamers, but it seems like most of Heart Machine’s fans are taking this one pretty well! Heart Machine’s Tweet was met with lots of well wishes and support from fans, with many stating that they would rather see a strong product than a rushed one. Hopefully, the extra time will help the game deliver an experience that lives up to Hyper Light Drifter‘s legacy!

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems for the video game industry over the last two years. A number of games have been delayed, as developers struggled to adapt to working from home, as well as other complications. It’s not clear exactly what impact the pandemic had on Solar Ash‘s development, but it’s not hard to imagine some of the problems that have been caused. Of course, those problems have also extended to in-person events like E3 and EVO, as well as supply chain issues for next-gen consoles. Clearly, the impact of the pandemic is going to be felt throughout the industry for some time.

Are you disappointed about Solar Ash‘s delay? Do you think the extra time will be good for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!