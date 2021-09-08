Solforge Fusion, New Hybrid Card Game, Announced

Stone Blade Entertainment has launched the Kickstarter for SolForge Fusion, a new tabletop card game co-designed by Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield and Ascension Deckbuilding Game creator Justin Gary. SolForge Fusion will combine a number of intriguing mechanics seen in other card games. Players will form their deck by combining two half-decks together, a feature popularized in the Smash Up card game series and also seen in the Magic: The Gathering JumpStart series of products. However, each half-deck is algorithmically generated (a feature first seen in KeyForge, another card game developed by Garfield), meaning that no two half-decks will be alike. The game will also support digital play through Tabletop Simulator, and Stone Blade will have an online database that players can scan their half-decks into in order to participate in online tournaments. Per a press release, the base set will contain over 15,000 cards.

The card game is a retooled version of SolForge, a 2016 digital card game developed by Stone Blade Entertainment but discontinued in 2019. Many of the rules of SolForge carry over into the re-tooled version. Players draw five cards on each turn and play two of them. Creatures can be played in one of five lanes, with the aim of attacking their opponent directly and reduce their life points down to 0. Once a card is played, it is “upgraded” by putting a higher level version of that card into a discard pile. Every three turns, players re-shuffle their deck, which grants them access to those more powerful cards. Additionally, players also have a Forgeborn – a powerful character that has special abilities that players can periodically activate.

Stone Blade Entertainment is best known as the designer of the long-running Ascension Deckbuilding Game, which has been in active production since 2011. A mobile version of Ascension is also available.

As of press time, the Kickstarter has already raised over $100,000 and met its initial funding goal. Backers will get a SolForge Fusion Starter Kit for $40, or a special bundle for $65 that comes with premium playmats. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.