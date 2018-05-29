Solo: A Star Wars Story Has an Obscure Video Game Reference

Even though its box office performance wasn’t quite as lofty as expected, Solo: A Star Wars Story still made an impact over Memorial Day weekend with a number of fans satisfied with how it turned out.

But what’s cool is how the movie is loaded with Easter eggs. We already mentioned a number of them here but now Kotaku has discovered another one that points to a very obscure video game from the Star Wars universe.

There are minor spoilers ahead so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, read at your own risk. It’s not a major spoiler but it does take part in one of the scenes midway in.

It takes place during a break-in on Kessel in which Emilia Clarke’s character, Qi’ra, quickly takes down an adversary before opening the door for Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett. He then asks how she did that and she explained that, following her separation from Han (which happens towards the beginning of the film), she learned the arts of Teras Kasi.

While most folks would probably pass it off as another forgettable reference, there are a few video game fans that may remember those words. Back in 1997 Lucasarts released a fighting game for the Sony Playstation called Star Wars: Masters of Teras Kasi.

If you didn’t play that game, you’re not really alone. It tried (and failed) to deliver Tekken style gameplay in a Star Wars universe with a number of characters ranging from Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader to the Gamorrean Guard amongst others. But it didn’t quite click as expected mainly due to its very clunky gameplay and lackluster visuals that couldn’t even come close to Bandai Namco’s legendary fighting franchise. You can see some gameplay from the video below to get an idea of just how broken it is. (And get an earful of that annoying announcer to boot.)

For those wondering what Teras Kasi means, Kotaku broke it down further, referencing Steve Perry’s Shadows of the Empire. It comes from the Finnish words for “steel” and “hands,” hinting at a rather brutal fighting style. Alas, Masters of Teras Kasi doesn’t really live up to that standard.

But still, it’s a rather neat reference in a film filled with nods aplenty to the old-school. Once more, you can see that guide here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

(Hat tip to Kotaku for the details!)