Sonic Colors: Ultimate Developer Responds to Complaints After Rocky Launch, Promises Patch

While Sonic Colors: Ultimate has not officially been released quite yet in all forms until tomorrow, September 7th, folks that pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version were granted access at the end of last week. As with any new title, releasing into the wild like this has shone a light on some glaring issues with the video game that the developers at Blind Squirrel Games have now responded to, promising that they are "listening and preparing a patch for release as soon as possible."

Notably, it would appear that the Nintendo Switch version of Sonic Colors: Ultimate is having the most problems. Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski has indicated that SEGA is very much aware of the issues, though some appear to have been caused by an emulator. For what it's worth, ComicBook.com's own review of Sonic Colors: Ultimate was on the PlayStation 4 and did run into a single crash during the playthrough, but that is nothing compared to what is apparently happening with the Nintendo Switch version.

We appreciate all the feedback we've received about Sonic Colors: Ultimate so far. We're listening and preparing a patch for release as soon as possible. If you're experiencing any issues with Sonic Colors: Ultimate, please submit them directly to: https://t.co/oZOXuzhuRm — Blind Squirrel Games (@Blind_Squirrel_) September 5, 2021

You can take a look at some particularly glitchy Sonic Colors: Ultimate gameplay on Nintendo Switch below:

Blind Squirrel Games is historically known for work on titles like BioShock: The Collection and Mass Effect Legendary Edition. While it would be familiar with bringing video games to consoles and PC, it would seem that the Nintendo Switch is not one that it has worked with frequently. As noted above, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. Of these, the PC release will be a digitally-only one. Those that pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version of the video game already have access. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

What do you think about the reports about problems with Sonic Colors: Ultimate? Have you already given the new version of the title a look for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

