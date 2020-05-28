Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Are Ecstatic About the Upcoming Movie Sequel

The success of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was a huge surprise to longtime fans. Reception to the film's first trailer was so bad that the studio decided to delay the film, in order to make drastic changes to Sonic's appearance. The delay paid off, and Sonic proved to be one of 2020's lone box office highlights. Today, Paramount confirmed that the film will receive a sequel, and Sonic fans could not be happier. It's a stark contrast to that initial reaction the trailer received, and it certainly shows just how much things have changed over the last few months!

