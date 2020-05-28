Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Are Ecstatic About the Upcoming Movie Sequel
The success of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was a huge surprise to longtime fans. Reception to the film's first trailer was so bad that the studio decided to delay the film, in order to make drastic changes to Sonic's appearance. The delay paid off, and Sonic proved to be one of 2020's lone box office highlights. Today, Paramount confirmed that the film will receive a sequel, and Sonic fans could not be happier. It's a stark contrast to that initial reaction the trailer received, and it certainly shows just how much things have changed over the last few months!
Were you a fan of the Sonic the Hedgehog film? Are you excited about the film's upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the next Sonic the Hedgehog film!
Fans are happy to say the least!
THE SONIC MOVIE'S GETTING A SEQUEL!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA----— Jacob Current (@JacobCurrent1) May 28, 2020
One of those seems more likely than the other.
Now to hope that there will Knuckles in the sequel and the movie will be mostly on Sonic's world— Space (@SpaceTheGamer) May 28, 2020
Definitely scarier than Shadow!
Original #Sonic should be the villain of Sonic 2 pic.twitter.com/0qIQwA1zIg— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 28, 2020
We did get that gorgeous slowed down Green Hill Zone music in the first one.
I AM SO READY, TAKE YOUR TIME GUYS!!
i hope they get to use some of the actual music from the games and bring us Super Sonic, PLEASE!! https://t.co/liWlHdK0no— Mike/thatgamerguy05 (@thatgamerguy05_) May 28, 2020
One can only hope!
Happy at the news of a Sonic sequel. First one was absolutely a pleasant surprise, hopefully the sequel can build upon what made it enjoyable.— Will (@OMG_Its_Willsy) May 28, 2020
The hype is real.
Sonic fans, let me hear you say "HYPE!" pic.twitter.com/YmztRVvtfI— PLEASE, I DON'T ACCEPT FOLLOWERS! (@DisneySonic1991) May 28, 2020
Fingers crossed.
I'm glad Sonic 2 movie is officially in the works but will the same VFX crew be there? That's more important.— Saralina 🏳️🌈 (@TheGamerKitty1) May 28, 2020
It's certainly been a wild journey!
The fact that seeing the Sonic Movie getting a sequel as legit good news really shows how far the reputation has come since the first trailer. I look forward to it— DarkraySA (@DarkraySA_) May 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.