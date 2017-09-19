Sonic Forces DLC Content Leaks, Includes Episode Shadow and Persona 5 Costumes

Sonic Forces is right around the corner. By the time you squeeze out every last drop of delight from Sonic Mania, Forces will be waiting on you on November 7. When the game launches, you can definitely expect a season pass and digital deluxe version entitling you to a bunch of extra content. Thanks to a leak from the Xbox store (via NeoGAF), we no longer have to wait to see if the DLC will be worth it or not. Take a look for yourself and decide:

It looks like pretty standard DLC fare: a bunch of costumes, and a unique DLC episode featuring a new (actually, returning) character. As far as costumes go we see some Sega and Atlus favorites. A Persona 5 costume will let you dress up your avatar like Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves. There are also costumes for Beat from Jet Set Radio, the monkey from Super Monkey Ball, and more. Shadow the Hedgehog also gets a costume, but he also gets his own unique DLC episode. This new story content will be predictably named ‘Episodeo Shadow.’ We have some details below:

“Get EPISODE SHADOW to uncover the untold story of the new villain, Infinite, and rediscover three updated stages playing as Shadow. Plus, play as Shadow in over 10 Modern Sonic based Stages!

“Experience the full story behind the new villain’s rise to power and as you find renewed replayability across Modern Sonic Stages. The fate of Sonic the Hedgehog’s world is in your hands – Join the Uprising.”

If the leak is accurate, then all of this DLC and Episode Shadow should be available at launch on November 7. While we only see Xbox One listed as a viable platform, we’ll assume that the DLC will be ready to go across all platforms.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.