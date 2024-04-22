Sonic Frontiers 2 Rumored to Be in Development

Sonic Frontiers launched in 2022 to solid reviews on PlayStation 4 and PC. The other versions of the game didn't perform as well due to technical and control issues. In ComicBook.com's review of the PS4 version, we said the team "has clearly put a lot of thought and care into crafting this new direction for the series, and the results are impressive." After it was met with solid sales, it was announced that Sonic Frontiers would get further content via the Final Horizon DLC. Now, a new rumor is going around that Sonic Team is hard at work on a sequel to the open-world, 3D platformer.

Sonic Frontiers 2 Rumors

The original rumor was posted by DanielRPK on Twitter and Patreon. Generally, they're seen as a relatively reliable source, though their track record is far from perfect. However, after fans noticed the original rumor, they took to Twitter to ask another leaker about the validity. Thankfully for fans of Sonic Frontiers, the original post has been confirmed by Midori on Twitter, further adding to the credibility of this leak.

Of course, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take this with a massive grain of salt until something is announced. With DanielRPK and Midori both saying it's legitimate, there's definitely something here, but things change during development all the time. In fact, Midori said as much in their tweet confirmed the original report.

Midori claims "The title is a sequel to Frontiers in gameplay style. But the name might change. Frontiers was Rangers until it was announced." To that end, don't be surprised if something named Sonic Frontiers 2 is never released. Instead, Team Sonic is obviously excited by the Frontiers formula and is currently looking for new ways to use it. What that ultimately becomes isn't known yet, but the open-world gameplay is seemingly making a comeback in some respect in a future release.

What's Next for Sonic?

While Sonic Frontiers 2 is probably not coming this year, there are several new Sonic projects in the works. Most notably, Knuckles is getting a new solo TV series. It premieres on April 26th via Paramount+ and stars Idris Elba. There's also upcoming Sonic Dream Team post-launch content, but we haven't gotten specifics on when that's coming. Plus, new LEGO sets are coming down the pike for Knuckles, Rogue, and Shadow. Finally, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is due out on December 20.

However, there could be more that hasn't been announced yet. Remember, Sonic Team recently declared that 2024 is the Year of Shadow. We might see further games announced for this fall during the various summer events coming over the next few months. Either way, there's sure to be a ton of Sonic the Hedgehog content for fans to dive into while they wait for Sonic Frontiers 2.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.