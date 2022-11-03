Sonic Frontiers Reveals Epic New Trailer

Sonic Frontiers is just a few days away, and Sega has dropped yet another new trailer to build hype for the game. Lasting nearly two minutes, the "Showdown" trailer features a mix of cut scenes and PC gameplay. It's a really strong highlight reel, showcasing the game's open zone areas, while also putting a focus on the movie-inspired combat; there's even a glimpse at a fishing sequence with Big the Cat! Sonic fans should be aware that the trailer does seem to contain some spoilers for the game's narrative, so those waiting for the game to drop might want to hold off, just in case.

For everyone else, the Sonic Frontiers Showdown trailer can be found embedded below.

The end of the most recent Tails Tube episode saw Sonic and Tails leaving for the Starfall Islands after they discovered a signal related to the Chaos Emeralds. The trailer above gives us a glimpse at the Chaos Emeralds in the game, as well as Sonic using them to transform into Super Sonic. From everything Sega has released so far, it seems that the Chaos Emeralds will play a major role in Sonic Frontiers. That's not all that surprising considering what a big role the Chaos Emeralds played in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earlier this year, and the prominent role they've had in Sonic media in the past.

So far, reception to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive! On YouTube and Twitter, Sonic fans have shared a lot of excitement about the trailer, and the game itself. Sonic Frontiers is the most highly-anticipated game in the series in ages, and Sega is doing a really great job building hype for it ahead of launch. It's been a very long wait for Sonic fans, but the game will release November 8th on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Sonic Frontiers right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Sonic Frontiers? What do you think of the latest trailer for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!