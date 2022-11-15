Sonic Frontiers Gets Free DLC 1 Week After Launch

Sonic Frontiers has only been available for a week now, but players on all platforms have been treated to free DLC thanks to Sega and Capcom. The DLC in question is the previously announced Sonic Frontiers x Monster Hunter collaboration pack. Players that download the set will receive the Hunter's Rathalos Outfit and the Felyne's Rathalos Outfit, as well as a Hunter's BBQ set. The BBQ set allows players to unlock Tokens that can be traded to Big the Cat for various items. All in all, it seems like a great free option for players to claim!

A trailer for the free DLC was shared to the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

The Sonic Frontiers x Monster Hunter Collab Pack is available now...for free! pic.twitter.com/d7dHhOBiBB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 15, 2022

Over the last year, fans of Sonic and Monster Hunter have been treated to tie-in content released in two separate games. Last year, Monster Hunter Rise players were given skins that gave their character, partner, and Canyne appearances based on Sonic and Tails. Given the global popularity of both franchises, it makes a lot of sense to see a crossover between the two games, and it certainly doesn't hurt that it's all free content!

Anticipation for Sonic Frontiers was fairly high before the game's release, and now that it's been made available, reception has been pretty evenly split. Developer Sonic Team has clearly found an ambitious new take on the classic Sonic formula, but fans have taken issue with some of the game's puzzles and its gameplay loop. Director Morio Kishimoto has likened the game's release to a "global playtest," as Sonic Team will be looking to refine this formula for future series entries.

Of course, players can judge the game for themselves, as Sonic Frontiers is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. ComicBook.com's official review for the game is currently in the works, but until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

