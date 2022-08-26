Sonic Frontiers Fans Debate Reusing Level Structures
Sonic Frontiers fans are discussing how often the franchise reuses old level structures and themes. It's an interesting debate as, like most long running series, the modern games riff on established tropes. However, a video on social media from @mikesterp1 highlighting the level structure from a previous entry versus one from Frontiers. (This was a great job of combing through the footage, worth a follow!) The similarities are unmistakable, but does that mean the entire thing is a copy? Yes, that selection is incredibly close, but the ending could diverge in some meaningful ways. Also, where do players draw the line? As some of the fans correctly point out, reusing old themes and flipping them is not something unique to Sonic the Hedgehog. Another week brings an interesting discussion from the social media community. Check out some more of the comments and posts down below.
"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," the official description of Sonic Frontiers reads. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."
it's the exact same level design#SonicFrontiers pic.twitter.com/3dwsGPmzrG— Mikester (@mikesterp1) August 24, 2022
Do you think they reuse levels too much? Let us know down in the comments!
There's definitely gotta be a story reason on why the Cyberspace levels so far reuse a lot of the level design from other Sonic games. Whatever it is I hope it's a good explaination and not half assed (Even tho it probably development wise was to save on resources) pic.twitter.com/tQJ6T4rSSx— PownicMania (@PownicMania5000) August 25, 2022
Really great thread that I recommend reading on why Sonic Frontiers' reuse of levels and design is a big deal in context. I'm on the middle of the fence on the whole thing, but it's important to know context on why people are negative about it https://t.co/UTHaffXuEr— PownicMania (@PownicMania5000) August 25, 2022
OK so, while I do agree that this is kinda lazy, we have seen great sonic games reuse level designs before. I'm just saying, Sonic Mania is an amazing game that CONSTANTLY reuses different level designs from previous games and yet everyone still loves it. https://t.co/CvZ9K48uUD— Pastraspec (@pastraspec) August 25, 2022
Idm if they reuse parts of the layouts or aesthetics if they're fun to play through. https://t.co/HlMOsqhsaV— Nefarious Boi | Sonic Frontiers HYPE (@Nefarious_real) August 25, 2022
I just realized that Sonic Frontiers is going to be a LOT of people’s first Sonic release that has an actual focus on storytelling. MAN that is both insane to think about and exciting. To the younger fans: Sorry you all had to wait this long.— chaomix (@chaomix) August 25, 2022
I think it's a good time to remind everyone that in the previous decade of Sonic's franchise,
6/7 mainline games either have prominent callbacks or are based around them entirely.
Don't act like it's unreasonable for someone to roll their eyes at these "cyber-space" stages. pic.twitter.com/jm1j20oNUH— Joschurale (✏️) (@gingerale_josh) August 26, 2022
pov: me every morning opening twitter in the sonic fandom pic.twitter.com/e24mqoJAFu— harley :) (@whisperwoIf) August 25, 2022
Sonic fans vs. any other fanbase: pic.twitter.com/iygdfRlH4h— Kevstermania (@TheKevstermania) August 25, 2022