Sonic Frontiers Fans Debate Reusing Level Structures

Sonic Frontiers fans are discussing how often the franchise reuses old level structures and themes. It's an interesting debate as, like most long running series, the modern games riff on established tropes. However, a video on social media from @mikesterp1 highlighting the level structure from a previous entry versus one from Frontiers. (This was a great job of combing through the footage, worth a follow!) The similarities are unmistakable, but does that mean the entire thing is a copy? Yes, that selection is incredibly close, but the ending could diverge in some meaningful ways. Also, where do players draw the line? As some of the fans correctly point out, reusing old themes and flipping them is not something unique to Sonic the Hedgehog. Another week brings an interesting discussion from the social media community. Check out some more of the comments and posts down below.

"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," the official description of Sonic Frontiers reads. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

