Sonic Frontiers Writer Calls Sonic the Hedgehog Fans a "Constant Source of Inspiration"

Sonic Frontiers has been showcased a couple of times in various capacities over the past week or so, and while the reception to the game has been critical (or middling at best), the writer who's working on Sonic Frontiers has nothing but positive things to say about the Sonic the Hedgehog community. That writer is Ian Flynn, and in a recent interview talking about the game, he called the Sonic the Hedgehog community a "constant source of inspiration" when working on projects such as this one.

From comics released by Archie and IDW to episodes of animated series like Sonic Boom to the new Sonic Frontiers game, Flynn has certainly been around Sonic fans long enough to know a thing or two about them. When asked about that time spent with the franchise and within the community, Flynn told IGN the fans are constant reminders of where he's come from as well as the enjoyment from working on various Sonic endeavors.

"They're a constant source of inspiration," Flynn said. Their passion for the franchise is unquenchable, their creativity is boundless, and loyalty unshakable. It's always thrilling and fulfilling when something I've contributed to gets embraced by the fandom. They serve as a constant reminder of where I came from, and why I enjoyed being part of the Sonic Series for so long. And they've steadily been joining the ranks of official contributors, helping to shape the future for the next generation, which is very exciting."

While Sonic's got no shortage of fans, the "open zone" aspect of this new Sonic Frontiers game may attract new Sonic followers, too. Flynn addressed both parties in the same interview while saying what he hopes people get out of this game.

"For new players, I hope they enjoy their time with Sonic, get to know his friends, and are satisfied with the journey to uncover all the mysteries of the game," Flynn said. "For veteran players, I hope they enjoy the individual character arcs and the threads I tried to weave between Sonic Frontiers and the rest of the Sonic Series."

The creators confirmed previously that Sonic Frontiers would not be delayed as a result of apprehension from fans. Sonic Frontiers does not yet have a release date but is due out at some point during Holiday 2022.