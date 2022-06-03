Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Are Worried About Sonic Frontiers

Earlier today, Sonic Frontiers received a seven-minute gameplay video, giving fans a better idea what to expect later this year. Sonic the Hedgehog has starred in a number of very good video games over the years, but the character has also appeared in several that haven't been as well-received. Developer Sonic Team's last game, Sonic Forces, fell into the latter category for most players. As a result, many are worried that Sonic Frontiers might fail to live-up to its promise. One concern is that the game's open-world looks fairly empty, outside of the blue blur himself.

Some fans are already calling on Sega to delay Sonic Frontiers, in order to work to polish up the game further. It's worth noting that Frontiers was actually slated to release in 2021, but was delayed so Sonic Team would have more time to improve the quality. It's far too early to tell if Sonic Frontiers needs extra time to cook, but it's easy to see why some fans might not want to get their hopes up. Hopefully, the game will be everything fans are looking for when it releases later this year.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sonic Frontiers!