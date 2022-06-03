Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Are Worried About Sonic Frontiers
Earlier today, Sonic Frontiers received a seven-minute gameplay video, giving fans a better idea what to expect later this year. Sonic the Hedgehog has starred in a number of very good video games over the years, but the character has also appeared in several that haven't been as well-received. Developer Sonic Team's last game, Sonic Forces, fell into the latter category for most players. As a result, many are worried that Sonic Frontiers might fail to live-up to its promise. One concern is that the game's open-world looks fairly empty, outside of the blue blur himself.
Some fans are already calling on Sega to delay Sonic Frontiers, in order to work to polish up the game further. It's worth noting that Frontiers was actually slated to release in 2021, but was delayed so Sonic Team would have more time to improve the quality. It's far too early to tell if Sonic Frontiers needs extra time to cook, but it's easy to see why some fans might not want to get their hopes up. Hopefully, the game will be everything fans are looking for when it releases later this year.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sonic Frontiers!
"Despair whiplash" is a great way to decribe how Sonic fans often feel.
prevnext
It’s a little amusing to see the hype to despair whiplash abt sonic frontiers as someone who has never really cared abt the sonic video games— Gen (@IsGeneric) June 1, 2022
The gameplay isn't matching the environments.
prevnext
Given that I haven't played a Sonic game in years, I can say without a doubt that Sonic Frontiers needs more development time. The environments and music are beautiful, but I can't say the same for the gameplay. It just looks incredibly dull in comparison. 😞— link (@linkthehyIian) June 1, 2022
Sonic fans have felt burned in the past.
prevnext
I saw the footage. Sega and Sonic Team got alot of work to do. I've been burned by modern Sonic too many times. That is all. #SonicFrontiers https://t.co/H2QKszDNkJ— Ruckus of the Litter (@ruckus3k) June 1, 2022
Many think it looks bland...
prevnext
Sonic Frontiers looked very bland. The world doesn't look nice compared to other open worlds (like Breath of the Wild or Xenoblade). I'm sure there's gonna be more than what we saw, like combat and special missions, but even so I'm not excited for it.— Henry Waber 🇺🇦 (@harukaiser) June 1, 2022
...while others don't know what to think.
prevnext
ima be real— Chloe Clover (EVIL OTTO OUT NOW!) (@smudge_epicly) June 1, 2022
idk what to think about sonic frontiers
Everyone wants Sega to get it right.
prevnext
So I saw the newest Sonic Frontiers gameplay... you got a lot of work to do Sega, a lot of work— StarrySkies64 (@skies64_starry) June 1, 2022
Should Sega do what Ninten-did?
prevnext
What do you guys think of sonic frontiers? I think they should pull a botw and delay it. #SonicFrontiers #sonic #SonicTheHedgehog— WeebieYosh (@Weebie_Yosh) June 1, 2022
Please be good.
prev
So, we´re getting more gameplay on friday. Please God all Mighty let it be good. This game has so much potential, don´t let it go to waste.#SonicFrontiers— Molten (@MoltenDMP) June 1, 2022