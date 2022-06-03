Sonic Frontiers Revealed at The Game Awards 2021

✖

SEGA officially revealed Sonic Frontiers, the new Sonic the Hedgehog video game, today at The Game Awards 2021 with a new trailer offering the first real look at the upcoming action-adventure title. Sonic Frontiers had been previously announced as an untitled video game earlier this year, but it is now known that is an "open-zone-inspired gaming experience" that will release Holiday 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

According to today's announcement, Sonic Frontiers is being developed by members of SEGA's Sonic Team Japan led by director Morio Kishimoto and producer Sachiko Kawamura. Additionally, and of specific interest to fans of the Sonic the Hedgehog comics, Ian Flynn created an original storyline for the video game. The title will apparently see Sonic battling through an open world of sorts called the Starfall Islands, which is a first for the franchise.

Introducing Sonic Frontiers, arriving Holiday 2022! pic.twitter.com/UlUQ7GwjAD — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 10, 2021

"Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike," said Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer at Sonic Team USA, as part of the announcement. "With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we've created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic's signature speed and abilities. There's sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in Sonic Frontiers, and we're excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months."

As noted above, Sonic Frontiers is currently planned to release Holiday 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in general right here.

